Hardcore Maoist surrenders before police in Odisha

Advertisement

Malkangiri: In a major blow to the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, one ACM (Area Committee Member) rank underground CPI (Maoist) Cadre renounces violence and joins the mainstream before the Malkangiri Police.

During the surrender, the cadre Maoist identified as Sukhram Markam alais Suresh also laid down one SLR Rifle, 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition magazine, 7.62 mm Ball Ammunition (SLR), IED (2 Kg), Codex Wire, and other articles.

Sukhram formally renounced violence, severed all links with extremist activities, and opted to join the mainstream of society, expressing faith in the democratic process. He had joined the outlawed group in June 2010 as a member of Balsabgathan and was carrying a cash prize of Rs 21 lakh.

Advertisement

The surrendered Maoist would be provided with all the benefits as per the Odisha’s Government’s New Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy.

Here are some of the main reasons for his surrender:

The regular appeals made by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, State Police leadership urging CPI (Maoist) cadres to return to the mainstream by abandoning the violence, and participate in the development and welfare of the State and its people.

Increased and sustained pressure by Security Forces.

Disillusionment with the ideology, leadership vacuum, lack of local support.

New Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy of the Odisha government.

The combined effect of these factors has driven many cadres to sever their association with the CPI (Maoist) organization and choose surrender and mainstreaming. This decision reflects a deliberate and pragmatic acceptance of the Government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, and a clear renunciation of violent extremism in favour of development, peace, and a law-abiding life.