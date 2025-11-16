Hardcore Maoist couple surrenders in Odisha

Advertisement

Phulbani: An active hardcore Maoist couple namely Unga Kalmu alias Kishore and Mase Madvi of Chhattisgarh surrendered before the Odisha police in Kandhamal district on Sunday.

The dreaded red-rebels surrendered before Southern Range IG Niti Shekhar at the Kandhamal District Police Headquarters in Phulbani. Kandhamal district SP and other senior police officials were present.

Unga Kalmu and Mase Madvi were the members of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division of the Maoist since 2018 and were active mostly in Daringbadi area.

Speaking to the newsmen about the reason behind their decision to surrender before the police, Unga Kalmu said, “We decided to return back to the mainstream of the society as police have intensified anti-Maoist operation to achieve the target of government which has decided to eradicate Maoism by March, 2025. Besides, we faced scarcity of our basic needs like food and all.”

“Though they do not openly express their wiliness to surrender before the police, many Maoists are planning to return to the mainstream of the society. I also appeal them to surrender before the police and lead a normal life,” he added.

Meanwhile, IG Niti Shekhar informed that the Maoist couple will be rehabilitated as per Government’s surrender and rehabilitation scheme. He also appealed the red rebels to lay down their arms and lead a normal life in the mainstream of the society.