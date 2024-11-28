Hardcore Maoist Bija Madvi surrenders before police in Odisha

Phulbani: Hardcore Maoist Bija Madvi surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Kandhamal district along with a pistol and 2 rounds of live ammunition.

Madvi alias Tikes of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division (Rahul Area Committee) surrendered before Southern Range D.I.G Jai Narayan Pankaj and Kandhamal SP Harisha B.C .

Madvi is the native of Mangalguda village in Chhatisgarh. He was inducted in to the Maoist party in October-2018 in Darba division and worked in Paschim Bastar, Maad, Uttar Bastar division of Chhatisgarh before coming to Odisha along with 8th Coy. In Odisha he was member of Nuapada & KKBN division. He is involved in several exchange of fire in Kandhamal and Boudh district which shows his active involvement in Maoist activities.

He was involved in several Maoist activities which took place in Odisha. This includes Sirla on Dt .05.07.2020, Tumudibandha P.S., Baibali on Dt. 30.10.2020, Raikia P.S, Lengerimunda on Dt.07.01.2021, Chakapada P.S, Kolampada on Dt.05.04.2021, Gochhapada P.S, Saragadu on Dt. 19.11.2023, Kantamal P.S. (Boudh), Nalikumpa on Dt.24.12.2023, Manamunda P.S (Boudh), Dangnamu on Dt.16.01.2024 (Twice in a day), Gochhapada P.S, Tadikola on Dt.22.01.2024, Gochhapada P.S, Kakerkuppa on Dt.03.02.2024, Baliguda P.S and Raighar on Dt.25.04.2024, Gochhapda P.S.

However, he left the Maoist camp as he got disillusioned with the behavior of Senior Leaders in party who always subjected the subordinate cadres to both mental and physical harassment. Many female cadres were sexually exploited by the senior cadres, ncrease in regular Anti Maoist operations in interior areas of Kandhamal and multiple exchanges of fire in Boudh and Kandhamal districts, this continuous fear of police action contributed to his surrender, the appeal of Surrender & Rehabilitation policy in Odisha coupled with the developmental initiatives influenced him to give up the path of violence and to join the mainstream society, establishment of new SF (security force) camps in interior area of Kandhamal district obstructed their movements and activities, their regular movement in the tough, tedious and irregular terrain of the forest in Kandhamal district discouraged him further to leave the party and he did not approve collection of money from Cannabis (Ganja) traffickers and peddlers to sustain Maoist activities.

He shall be rehabilitated as per the existing policy for Maoists. On his information Kandhamal Police located a Maoist dump in Baliguda P.S area and recovered following articles in an operation last night.