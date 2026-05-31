Hardcore criminal injured in police encounter in Puri

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Puri: A notorious hardcore criminal was injured in a police encounter in Puri and has been hospitalised.

The accused, identified as Chandan Jena sustained a bullet injury to his right leg during the exchange of fire near Omkareshwar area under the jurisdiction of Baselisahi police station.

As per police, Baseli Sahi Police received credible information that a group of criminals was gathering near Sri Setu Road and planning to commit a crime.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot to apprehend them. As soon as the police team arrived, the criminals attempted to flee.

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During the escape, the motorcycle being ridden by Chandan Jena lost control and fell. After getting up, Jena allegedly opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back in self-defence, resulting in Jena sustaining a bullet injury to his right leg.

He was first admitted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Bishnu, a resident of Hatadanda under Konark, is a habitual offender and faces more than 30 criminal cases in Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar and other areas, including multiple highway robbery cases.