Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Sambalpur, Security tightened across city

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Sambalpur: Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated with grand festivities across Sambalpur district today that is on Tuesday. To main law and order, the district authorities have made elaborate security arrangements including 52 platoon forces and more than 180 senior police officers being deployed in the city.

CCTV cameras have been installed in all sensitive areas of the procession route to take immediate action in case of unforeseen events. In addition, strict surveillance is also being maintained through drones. The police have strengthened the checking at various places in the city.

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Ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti, the police and local intellectuals held a meeting to ensure a smooth conduct of the procession.

Discussions have been held with the police and local intellectuals to ensure a peaceful conclusion of the procession. The police have appealed to people to join the procession enthusiastically. The police have taken all possible precautions to avoid any unforeseen incident. The district authorities have also sought the help of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for additional security.

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