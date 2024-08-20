Half of Odisha to witness rainfall with lightning as IMD issues yellow warning, check details

By Subadh Nayak
odisha to witness rainfall with lightning

Bhubaneswar: Half of Odisha is expected to witness rainfall with lightning, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning saying light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning very likely to affect some parts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City), Nayagarh, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Jajpur within next three hours.

The IMD also advised the people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

Heavy rainfall measuring from 7cm to 11cm is also likely to lash Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Balasore, Bargarh and Nuapada districts till 8.30 AM tomorrow. Thunderstorm with lightning is also predicted to occur over these districts. A Yellow Warning has been issued for the possible weather conditions.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

