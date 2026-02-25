Half of Odisha drenched in Kalbaisakhi rain, yellow warning issued for 5 districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Half of Odisha is drenched in Kalbaisakhi rain, caused by an active low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal. Yesterday, winds gusting to 30-40 kmph were experienced at some places, and hailstorms were reported at one or two locations. Heavy rain in the Twin Cities Bhubaneswar-Cuttack created a daytime illusion of night.

The coastal Odisha and adjoining districts are likely to receive rain in the next 24 hours. The western storm will continue to affect Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj districts.

A yellow warning has been issued for 5 districts, forecasting thunderstorms today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has informed that the weather will change in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is active over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha, at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level. The low-pressure area will weaken, and the weather will remain dry in the state.

