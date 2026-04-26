Half-burnt body of a woman found behind her in-laws’ house in Kendrapara

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Mahakalapada: The half-burnt body of a woman was found in the field behind her in-laws’ house in Benakandha village under Tantiapal Samudrik police station in Mahakalapada, Kendrapara district.

The deceased is Biswajit Mandal’s wife Surekha Mandal. She is 24 years old. Biswajit married Surekha, the elder daughter of Minoranja Dinda of Naladhaliya village under Pattamundai police station, five years ago.

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The deceased also has a one and a half year old son. It has been alleged in Tantiapal police station that Surekha was burnt to death by her in-laws’ house late at night. While the cause of death is not known, the police have taken her husband Biswajit into custody and are investigating the incident with a scientific team.

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