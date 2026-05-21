Half-buried body of woman found in Kathajodi Riverbed in Barang

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Barang: A half-buried body of a woman was found in the riverbed of the Kathajodi River in Barang area in Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday morning.

As per reports, today morning, local residents found the body of a woman half-buried in the soil of Kathajodi riverbed. The local residents spotted the body after noticing dogs feeding on it. They immediately alerted the police. Witnesses said only the woman’s hands and feet were visible, with the rest of the body buried in the sand.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police suspect she may have been killed and her body buried, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

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The Barang police and a scientific team have reached the spot and started an investigation.

In another case recently, three youths were attacked with swords in Barang.

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