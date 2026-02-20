Hair buyers turn thieves: Youth caught, thrashed by villagers after paddy sack theft bid in Baleswar

Advertisement

Jaleswar: What began as a routine visit to purchase hair reportedly turned into an theft attempt in Baitapada village under Basta Police Station limits in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday, leaving the residents shocked.

According to sources, three youths arrived on a motorcycle at the house of Biranjan Das, claiming they wanted to buy hair. While Biranjan’s mother went inside to bring the hair, the trio allegedly seized the opportunity to grab a sack of paddy and attempted to flee.

The family raised an alarm, prompting villagers to rush to the spot. Locals managed to catch one of the accused, while the other two escaped. In a fit of anger, villagers allegedly thrashed the detained youth before handing him over to the police.

Police from Basta station reached the village shortly after and took the accused into custody for questioning. He has been identified as Sheikh Dhani from the Kadarayan area under Singla police limits. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the two absconding suspects.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the full sequence of events and determine whether the accused were involved in similar incidents in the region.

The episode has once again raised concerns over petty crimes in rural pockets, with villagers expressing anxiety over safety and vigilance.

Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.