Habisyalis stage protest at Brundavati Niwas in Puri, watch

Puri: Some of the habisyali women who have arrived in Puri of Odisha today to perform the habisha for a month have showed their dissatisfaction towards the arrangement. They have staged protest in front of the Brundavati Niwas in Puri.

As per reports, the problem started after some unregistered habisyali women demanded to provide them facilities (as a registered habisyali). They also reportedly staged a protest in front of the Brundabati Niwas in Puri.

The Sub-Collector are trying to convince the agitating women that first the facilities will be provided to the registered women. Later, if there would be more space, then the unregistered women will be given the facility.

It is to be noted that the holy Kartika Brata is going to start from tomorrow. Hence, habisyali women from across the State have flocked to Puri where they will stay for one month to perform the rituals of the Habisha Brata.

The Government in supervision of the district administration has made all arrangements including Mahaprasad for one time in a day, Lord Jagannath temple darshan, Radha Damodar puja as well as accommodation for a month. This arrangement has been made for 2500 habisyali women.

