Habisyalis not to face any inconvenience in Puri during Kartik month, says Law min

Bhubaneswar: The Habisyalis coming for Kartika Brata in Puri will not face any inconvenience in Puri. Any issues that will arise will be addressed promptly, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday.



We have reviewed the arrangements and the government will ensure their safe return home after having darshan at the temple. Clear instruction have been given to the collector, chief administrator and other officials in this regard, he said.

The darshan process of the devotees will be made smooth from the Margashira month (Mid-Novemeber). A new design has been introduced to facilitate a smooth darshan of the deities inside the temple. Under the new arrangement, devotees will enter directly from Sata Pahacha and exit through Ghanti Dwara. This system ensures that all devotees can have a convenient darshan experience, the law minister said.

The devotees will get Mahaprasad free of cost at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Around Rs 14 Crore to Rs 15 Crore will be spent per year on this programme. However, this would not burden the state government as many devotees have extended their assistance for this mission,” he said.

“When the devotees return home after the darshan at Lord Jagannath, the family and neighbours wait for the Mahaprasad. Keeping this in mind, we are going to launch a scheme under which the devotees can avail Mahaprasad free of cost,” he added.