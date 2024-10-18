Habisyalis block road in Puri, allege names deleted from registration; CM Mohan Majhi intervenes

Puri: A group of habisyalis reportedly staged a road blockade in Puri City alleging that their names were deleted from the registration following which they are being driven out of the habisyalis centres.

The habisyalis reportedly staged the road blockade near the Market Chhaka of the Pilgrim City alleging that it is not just their names have been deleted from the registration but also they are being threatened with the possible cyclone. They claimed that they are asked to leave the habisyalis centres as cyclone would impact the city in coming days.

Movement of vehicles on the route was affected due to the road blockade of the habisyalis. Following which, some traffic cops and Singhadwara Police rushed to spot and are trying to convince them to lift the road blockade.

It is to be noted here that massive resentment was seen among the habisyalis with hundreds of them who had not registered themselves had to spend the night under the open sky. And now, who had already registered have expressed their annoyance after not finding their names in the registration and asked to vacate the centres.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi intervened in the problems of the habisyalis and directed the concerned departmental officials, Srimandir Temple Administration and Puri Collector to make necessary arrangement arrangements for their convenience.

Taking to his X handle the CM said, “After coming to know about the plight of some habisyali mothers in various media, I have personally instructed the departmental officers, the administration of the Srimandir and the District Collector to take all kinds of measures.”

“The government is committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the habisyali mothers who have come from outside districts to celebrate Havishya Brata at Sri Jagannath Dham in Puri. May Lord Jagannath fulfil all your vows. Jai Jagannath,” he added.