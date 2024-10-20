Habishyalis who have not registered online, have also been accommodated: Law Min

Puri: The Kartika Brata in Puri will be observed on October 29 and the district administration had begun the online registration Habishyalis’ (the women who observe fast in the holy month of Kartik). And those women who did not register online, they also have been accommodated, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The Law min have informed, that Lord Jagannath projects have been reviewed properly yesterday. The government wants Puri to become World No 1. Famous “Heritage City”. We have also started our efforts towards that direction.

We have also reviewed various projects like Maa Mangala in Kakatpur and Gundicha Mandir in Puri. Till now, no date has been finalised when the project will begin and when it will end. The tourists will also see the improvement of the Puri city and its projects apart from the culture of Lord Jagannath, said Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Similarly, we have given priority to the Mahaprasad’s purity that is being served near Lord Jagannath and the discussions are on about the increasing rates of Abhada at Srimandir, said Law Min.

On the other hand, we are also having a discussion regarding buying Mahaprasad and it should not be a burden for the devotees. The law minister said, that the government is considering these two issues seriously.