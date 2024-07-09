Gunpoint loot in Soro in broad daylight, miscreants snatch away Rs. 12 lakhs

Soro: In a shocking incident in Balasore district of Odisha as much as Rs. 12 lakhs has been looted at gunpoint on Tuesday, said reports. According to reports, the loot took place in front of the bank in Soro block.

Reports say that miscreants allegedly looted away the cash at gunpoint in broad daylight from a car. The loot happened in Bartana Bazar under the jurisdiction of Khaira police station limits.

As many as six bike bourn miscreants came in bikes and shot at a petrol pump employee and looted away the cash. Khaira police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited.