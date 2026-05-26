Gudighat Forester suspended over elephant death in Balangir

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Balangir: Taking a serious note of the recent elephant death case, Balangir Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Bisi has reportedly suspended Gudighat Forester Jayakrishna Bhoi.

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According to reports, the DFO suspended the Forester after finding his negligence while conducting a detailed inspection into the matter.