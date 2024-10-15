Gruesome murder in Malkangiri, blood soaked body of youth recovered

Malkangiri: There has been a gruesome murder in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Tuesday, the blood soaked body of youth has been recovered said reports.

According to reports, the brutal murder of the young man has shocked the entire locality. He had allegedly been called by a few people on the pretext of drinking liquor and then murdered.

The murder in Malkangiri has been reported from MV-8 village under Sadar Mahkuma block. Someone allegedly killed a man identified as Milan Mazumdar and threw him in the playground near Mansa Colony.

The Malkangari Adams police reached the spot and started an investigation. The alleged offender has not been caught and the reason for the murder still remains unclear. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.