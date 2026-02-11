Group of miscreants tied up family, threatened and looted in Boudh

Boudh: In a late-night robbery, a group of unknown miscreants allegedly broke into a house at Bhaliapadar village under Boudh Adarsh police limits and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

The incident took place while the family members were asleep.

As per sources, over 10 armed masked men reportedly entered the residence of one Satybrata Mishra and tied hands and legs of the family members and threatened to kill the family during the robbery.

The gang reportedly fled with gold jewellery, silver ornaments, cash and other valuable household items. When the family members went upstairs and shouted for help, the gang hurled five bombs at the house.

Following the complaint, Boudh Adrash police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the masked micreants.