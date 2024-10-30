Group clash in Sundargarh due to extramarital affair, 5 killed and 5 critical

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, there has been a group clash in Sundargarh following which as many as five people have been killed which includes 3 women. The incident has been reported from Gitapada area of Karamdihi in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, five people including three women died in the incident. As many as five have been injured and all have been admitted to Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). Reports say that the conflict took place regarding an extra marital affair. Western range DIG and Sundargarh SP have reached the spot.

Reports further say yesterday the class took place in late midnight there was a clash between two groups. Among the dead are three women and two men. It has been alleged that they were attacked with knives and rods. It is suspected that the murder took place centered around an extra marital affair.

A huge police force has been deployed at the scene as the tension continues to brew. West DIG and Sundargarh SP have arrived and are continuing the police investigation.