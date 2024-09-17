Group clash in Puri, house bombed see detailed reports here

By Sudeshna Panda
Group clash in Puri
Puri: There has been a group clash in Puri said reports on Tuesday. A father and son duo has been attacked and a bomb has been hurled.

According to reports yet again Puri has seen a group clash and terror. After the fatal attack on a father and son in the Nali Sahi of Baliapanda area, their house was bombed.

After chasing the son, the miscreants hurled bombs at him. The seriously injured father and son have been identified as Sandeep Sanyal and Mutunjay Sanyal. Both have been admitted to the Puri Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the bomb was hurled due to previous enmity. After the incident, the miscreants have been missing. After the investigation, the real reason behind the incident will be revealed.

