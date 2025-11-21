Group clash in Odisha’s Balangir leaves youth critical

Advertisement

Balangir: A violent group clash erupted in Balangir of Odisha yesterday night leaving a youth critically injured. The incident took place in the Anand Nagar area under Balangir Town Police Station limits.

According to available information, the clash broke out yesterday, resulting in a youth being seriously injured. The injured individual was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The police have initiated a probe into the matter but have not yet ascertained the cause of the clash.

Similar incidents of group clashes have been reported in Balangir in the past, often stemming from issues like past enmities or disputes over land and other local issues. The police have been working to maintain law and order in the area and prevent such incidents.

The situation in the Anand Nagar area is currently under control, with police personnel deployed to ensure peace and stability. Further updates on the investigation and actions taken by the authorities are awaited.

The incident of violence is currently under investigation by the police, with the reasons behind the clash yet to be determined.