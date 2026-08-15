Group Clash in Jajpur: 9 Arrested, Section 163 Imposed, Flag March Conducted

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Jajpur Road: At least nine people have been arrested following a clash between two groups from Biruhan and Sagadi villages under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

According to police, the incident began two days ago when a local was washing his face and splashed water on another person. This led to an argument between the two, which soon turned into a physical fight. One person was injured in the scuffle.

The matter later escalated into a group clash between people of Biruhan and Sagadi villages.

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Taking the situation seriously, Jajpur SP has deployed 6 platoons of police force in the area. On the orders of the district administration, Section 163 has also been imposed across the entire area to maintain law and order.

SDPO Sarat Chandra Patra said that several people from both villages involved in the incident have been arrested so far. To restore peace, district police conducted a flag march in both Biruhan and Sagadi villages. Residents have also been sensitized not to take the law into their own hands.