Group clash in Ganjam, 1 dead and several others injured

Ganjam: There has allegedly been a group clash in Ganjam district of Odisha following which one person has died said reports on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from near Kudutai Nuabanka village under Tarasinghi police limits in Ganjam district. The fight took place relating to irrigation of agricultural lands. The conflict was so gruesome that one person died in the act.

The deaceased person has been identified as Kabiraj Gouda. Several other persons have been injured. All the injured have been admitted to the Bhanjanagar Medical Center. The local police has reached the spot and tried to placate the two groups.

The SDPO has reached the Bhanjanagar hospital and enquired about the details of the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter. An investigation is underway.

Also Read: 4 injured in group clash over previous enmity in Ganjam