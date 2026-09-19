Group clash in Bargarh leaves 10 injured, two critical

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Bargarh: A group clash broke out in Patikarpalli following a minor verbal altercation, leaving two people critically injured and eight others hurt.

At least 10 people were injured in a group clash at Patikarpalli in Bargarh district following a minor verbal altercation.

Of the injured, two people are reportedly in critical condition, while eight others also sustained injuries.

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All the injured were admitted to the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Bargarh police reached the spot and began taking steps to control the situation. The circumstances leading to the clash are being investigated.