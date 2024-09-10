The news is by your side.

Group clash in Balangir of Odisha, 1 dead and 2 critical

By Sudeshna Panda
Group clash in Balangir

Balangir: There has been a group clash in Balangir district of Odisha. The clash has taken place in Malgodam pada area of Balangir.

According to reports, One person has died and two have been seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Haripal. The critical have been shifted to Burla.

Last night there was a scuffle between the two groups based on past enmity. There was a panic in the city after the sword war on the streets. The critical persons was first shifted to Bhimbhoi Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Burla.

The police have started an investigation at the scene. Neeraj was released from jail on bail a few days ago. Detailed reports awaited.

Also Read: Group clash in Ganjam, 1 dead and several others injured
