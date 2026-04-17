Group clash erupts in Cuttack; stone pelting reported in Rajabagicha

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Cuttack: Tension gripped Cuttack of Odisha after a group clash broke out in the Rajabagicha area late last night. Members of two groups engaged in violent confrontation, pelting stones at each other.

The incident took place late at night, creating panic among local residents. Following the clash, heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation.

According to the sources, the situation is now under control, but police remains on high alert in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

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Notably, a similar incident was reported last month in Angul district, where a violent group clash took place between Manikpur and Jharbandhali villages under Kishorenagar police limits. Gunshots were fired during the clash, leading to serious injuries.

At least nine people were critically injured in the incident. While seven from Manikpur and two from Jharbandhali sustained severe injuries, they were admitted to Rairakhol Medical for treatment. Among them, Mohan Patra and Lokanath Behera suffered bullet injuries in both legs and were later shifted to Burla Medical for advanced treatment.

Other injured persons were treated at Rairakhol Medical, while two critically injured from Jharbandhali were admitted to Kishorenagar Medical. Police had then intensified security measures in the area following the incident.