Group clash erupts in Bhubaneswar’s Maharishi College, watch

Bhubaneswar: Students’ unrest has been witnessed at the Maharishi College in the capital city of Odisha after group clash erupted between two students’ group on Monday. A laboratory attendant of the chemistry department was attacked.

As per reports, a group clash erupted between the two students’ groups in the Maharshi College today reportedly due to past enmity.

As the group clash erupted a laboratory attendant of the chemistry department, identified as Santosh Swain, went to pacify the fighting students. However, he was attacked there by the plus two students.

After getting information Police personnel from Shaheed Nagar police station rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

After the complaint, an emergency meeting was held in the college in this regard. It has been decided that strict action will be taken against the students who were involved in this group clash.

Watch the video here: