Group clash erupts in Bhubaneswar’s Maharishi College, watch

By Himanshu

Bhubaneswar: Students’ unrest has been witnessed at the Maharishi College in the capital city of Odisha after group clash erupted between two students’ group on Monday. A laboratory attendant of the chemistry department was attacked.

As per reports, a group clash erupted between the two students’ groups in the Maharshi College today reportedly due to past enmity.

As the group clash erupted a laboratory attendant of the chemistry department, identified as Santosh Swain, went to pacify the fighting students. However, he was attacked there by the plus two students.

After getting information Police personnel from Shaheed Nagar police station rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

After the complaint, an emergency meeting was held in the college in this regard. It has been decided that strict action will be taken against the students who were involved in this group clash.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Women Odisha Govt employees to get 12 days of additional leaves for health issues due to…
You might also like

Odisha government orders removal of State Women’s Commission Chairperson Minati…

Massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Bhubaneswar

High-Level Committee approves Rs 725.62 crore for fire service expansion in 3 states…

“We have sat for more than 100 hours till now”: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi…