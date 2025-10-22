Group clash erupts during Diwali celebration in Angul

Advertisement

Angul: A group clash erupted between two groups of people on the evening of Diwali in Kumand village of Angul.

According to sources, a minor dispute intensified into a full on brawl as the two groups started physically assaulting each other. A woman’s house and scooter were set on fire by one group during the clash and properties were destroyed.

A case has been registered and the locals have staged protest outside the police station and are demanding strict action against the groups.

A police force unit has been dispatched to maintain order as the unrest is yet to be settled in the area. The police are patrolling the streets to maintain peace and order. Efforts are underway to solve the case.

