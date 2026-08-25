Group clash between two villages over pond leaves 7 injured in Puri

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Puri: As many as 7 people were injured in a group clash between two villages over a pond and admitted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital.

Tension prevailed at Uttarana Matha Sahi under Chandanpur police station limits. Heavy police deployment has been made at the spot.

As per reports, a major dispute broke out between two villages over the use of the village pond at Uttarana Matha Sahi under Chandanpur police station. Seven people from both sides were injured in the clash. They have been admitted to Puri Sadar Hospital.

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According to information, there was a long-standing dispute between the two villages over the use of the Uttarana Matha Sahi village pond. The dispute turned violent this morning. Initially, there was a war of words which later escalated into a physical fight.

Eyewitnesses said stones, lathis and sticks were used in the clash. Tension has gripped the village after the incident.

On receiving information, Chandanpur police reached the spot and brought the situation under control and started an investigation.

Doctors said the condition of the injured is stable. While no written complaint has been filed at the police station yet, police have started a suo moto investigation.