Group clash at wedding party leaves two critical

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Berhampur: At least two persons sustained critical injuries following a group clash during a wedding party in Hinjili area of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The injured persons have been identified as Madhab Gouda and Bijay Pradhan of Sompur village in the district.

An exchange of words erupted between two groups over past enmity during a wedding party. However, it turned ugly after they attacked each other physically, which left at least two persons- Madhab Gouda and Bijay Pradhan- critical.

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While Madhab belonged to one group, Bijay belonged to another group. Both of them were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Later, Bijay was shifted to the M.K.C.G. Medical College and Hospital as his health condition deteriorated further.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Hinjili police station reached the village and started an investigation into the matter.