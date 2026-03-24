Group clash at Chandaka Police Station premises leaves people injured

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Bhubaneswar: The Chandaka Police Station in Bhubaneswar turned into a battlefield as two families violently clashed in a brawl in the presence of police officers in the Police Station premises only. Bloodstains were seen on the premises following the incident.

According to reports, Pitabas Paltasingh has two wives and children with the respective wives. There have been continuous disputes between the families over property for some time.

Recently the situation escalated. The long-standing conflict took a violent turn, leaving members of both families injured. A video from March 20 showing a fight between Soumya Paltasingh and Sagar Paltasingh of Daruthenga has gone viral.

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Two cases were registered at the Chandaka Police Station. On March 21, the Commissionerate Police arrested 14 individuals involved in the matter.

In a separate gruesome incident on Patia College Road, a helper attempted to murder a cook by slitting his throat over a minor incident. The victim Ashish Mohanty is currently in critical condition. Chandrasekharpur Police have detained the helper and are currently interrogating him.