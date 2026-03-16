Grooving to the rhythm! Nita Ambani dances to the beats with students of KISS; Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita M. Ambani, who visited the KISS-KIIT to receive the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award, was seeing grooving to the rhythm as she danced with the students of KISS University.

On her arrival, Nita Ambani was warmly received by KISS-KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta and other staff and officials. As she marched ahead from the entrance gate, hundreds of tribal students welcomed her with traditional dance and beats of drums.

Nita was so impressed by the students’ dance performance that she could not stop herself. She immediacy joined her hands and danced with the students and followed their moves. In between she also applauded the enthusiastic students and for their cordial welcome.

Advertisement

Later, while receiving the KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 in a grand ceremony at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, Nita Ambani highly appreciated the selfless work of the founder and the staff of the University. While giving a number of advice to the student, she also called the KIIT-KISS as temples of wisdom.

Nita Ambani also expressed her gratitude to the KISS family for conferring the prestigious award on her.

Also Read: Nita Ambani receives KISS Humanitarian Award 2025