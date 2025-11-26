Groom’s father killed in road accident moments before wedding in Bolangir

Advertisement

Balangir: In a tragic incident, the father of a groom was killed when the car accidentally ran over him during wedding procession in Mandal village under Belpada police limits in Balangir district on Wednesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Chaitanya Bag.

According to reports, the groom, dressed in his wedding attire, was traveling in a vehicle when the accident occurred. The car accidently ran over his father while the wedding procession was moving from Ambapali village to Mandal. Chaitanya Bagh died on the spot and the bride’s brother has also suffered critical injuries. He has been shifted to Bolangir government hospital for medical aid.

On receiving the information, Belpada police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The body of the deceased was sent to Patnagarh Community Health Centre (CHC) for post-mortem examination.