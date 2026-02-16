Groom found dead four days before wedding in Rayagada

Advertisement

Rayagada: A young man scheduled to be married in four days was found dead in a farmland area under the jurisdiction of Rayagada district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Siddhanta Ganta of Baising village. His body was recovered from paddy fields at Joridi in the district headquarters subdivision. According to family members, his wedding was scheduled to take place on the 20th of this month.

Family members have alleged that Siddhanta was murdered and have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. The sudden death, just days before his wedding, has left the villagers in shock.

Police from Sheshkhal Police Station reached the spot after receiving information, seized the body, and initiated a probe. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.

