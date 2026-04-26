Grocery store owner arrested for sexually assaulting MBA student in Gangapada

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Bhubaneswar: A MBA student was allegedly raped by a grocery store owner in Gangapada area under the Infovally police station in Khordha district of Odisha.

According to the complaint, the accused grocery store owner, named Deepak Pradhan, barged into the student’s hostel room when her roommate was absent and raped her. The accused Deepak Pradhan has been arrested by the police.

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The police has registered a rape case based on case number 140/26. According to the information, the accused’s house is in Gangpada. There is a ladies’ hostel next to his grocery shop in Gangapada.

On April 24th, the MBA student, who hails from Bilaspur, was alone in her room when the accused entered the hostel and raped her. In this regard, the police have arrested the accused and sent the victim to the hospital for medical verification.

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