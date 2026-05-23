Grief stricken father commits suicide after son’s death in Jajpur

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Jajpur: In a tragic incident, three people died in one night after a father committed suicide by hanging himself after receiving the news of his son’s death. According to reports, the incident took place in Mansipatna village of Kanikapada panchayat under Mangalpura police jurisdiction in Jajpur district.

Sources revealed that a youth working at Steamer Panda’s shop, who was operating a studio business in Mangalpura Bazaar, consumed poison. Steamer Panda reportedly tried save him. However, Steamer got injured during the treatment of the youth as he was hit in the chest by the employees hands and leg as he was thrasing.

Steamer was admitted to Mangalpura Group Health Center for treatment. However, his condition reportedly worsened soon after. So, he was transferred to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

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Upon learning about the death of Steamer, his father, Rasananda Panda, committed suicide at home.

The youth who drank poison also died while undergoing treatment in Cuttack.

On being informed, the Mangalpura police reached the spot and seized the bodies and brought them to Jajpur Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police are investigating the case.