Green City Hospitals Acquires Sambalpur Warriors Ahead Of Odisha Premier League 2026

Advertisement

Sambalpur/Cuttack: Lucknow-based Green City Hospitals has acquired complete ownership of Sambalpur Warriors ahead of the Odisha Premier League (OPL) 2026.

With this acquisition, the healthcare group has entered franchise cricket, marking a new chapter for last season’s runners-up.

The acquisition is aimed at building Sambalpur Warriors into a strong and competitive franchise in the long term, creating opportunities for emerging cricketing talents of Odisha and building a team that represents Sambalpur and connects deeply with the fans of the region.

Warriors will enter the new season under the guidance of Head Coach and former Indian international cricketer Sanjay Raul, while Gaurav Choudhary will lead the side. The franchise, which finished as runners-up last season, aims to carry forward that momentum and go one step further this time.

Advertisement

For the owner of Sambalpur Warriors and Director of Green City Hospitals, Dr. Vineet Kumar Verma, this acquisition is not just about owning a cricket team. It is an effort to build a sporting platform that represents the aspirations of the region and gives talented young cricketers an opportunity to showcase their skills at a competitive level.

“Cricket has an amazing ability to bring people and communities together. When the opportunity to acquire Sambalpur Warriors came, we did not see it as just a team playing in a tournament. We want the Warriors to represent the spirit of Sambalpur and give the people here a team they can truly connect with and feel proud of,” Dr. Verma said.

Sambalpur Warriors will begin their Odisha Premier League 2026 campaign on September 20 against last time champions Cuttack Panthers at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match, which will be a repeat of last season’s final, will see the Warriors start the new season with fresh enthusiasm and ambition under the ownership of Green City Hospitals.