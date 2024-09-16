Greatness of doctor in Odisha! Swims across swollen river to treat people

Mayurbhanj: In a tale worth narrating, the greatness of a doctor in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj has been witnessed, said reports on Monday.

In Malkangiri district, a government doctor identified as Anant Kumar Darli and his assistant Sujit Kumar Pujari have led by example. They swam across a flooded river to reach patients with water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea.

It is further worth mentioning that, their efforts were rewarded as they could treat over a dozen residents. The praiseworthy incident has been reported from Baria village, located in Raruan Tehsil of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

This act of greatness of doctor in Odisha only goes to remind us of the difficulties and struggles that health care providers undergo to help people in remote and inaccessible locations.