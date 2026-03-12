Great news for vehicle owners in Odisha! Pay challan in National Lok Adalat, get relief from heavy fines

Bhubaneswar: Great news for the vehicle owners in Odisha as they will now get relief from heavy fines when pay challan in National Lok Adalat, informed the Commerce and Transport Department.

In a notification the department said that in order to facilitate disposal of eligible pending traffic challan matters during National Lok Adalat, 2026 and to streamline prosecution action, the Government of Odisha in Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department hereby issues the following order namely:

Short title and commencement: These orders may be called as Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department orders for disposal of eligible traffic challan matters in National Lok Adalat, 2026 and shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Odisha Gazette and shall be applicable for upcoming National Lok Adalats and related sittings or camps organised for the said Lok Adalats. Applicability (eligible challans or PRs): These orders shall apply to all pending traffic challans involving offences as specified in Annexure 1 irrespective of the date of commission of the offence, in respect of which the challan amount remains unpaid on the date of opting for settlement. Mode of disposal:

The aforementioned traffic challans matters may be taken up in National Lok Adalat, subject to the violator’s consent, and disposed of upon Page 1 of 5 payment of the reduced compoundable amount as mentioned against the offences specified in Annexure 1 through the designated compounding counters or help-desk at the Lok Adalat venue or through the e-challan portal as notified by the Government; and

Where the traffic challan is compounded in the manner as mentioned in sub-order (i), no prosecution report shall be submitted to court and if already submitted, the same shall be withdrawn, as the case may be.

Sl. No. Section (MV Act, 1988) Offence/Description Amount payable under settlement/compounding 1 177 General Offence 50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan) 2 177 A Rules of Driving regulation violation Rs 500 3 178 Travel without ticket (Sec. 3(b)) 50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan) 4 179(1) Disobedience of order of authorities 50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan) 5 179(2) Refuse to supply information wilfully 50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan) 6 182-B Oversized vehicles Rs 5,000 7 183(i) Driving LMV with excess speed Rs 1,000 8 183(ii) Driving HMV/MMV passenger with excess speed Rs 2,000 9 184(a) Jumping red light Rs 1,000 10 184(b) Violating stop sign Rs 1,000 11 184(c) Using mobile phone while driving Rs 1,000 12 184(d) Overtaking at no overtaking zone Rs 1,000 13 184(e) Driving against flow of traffic Rs 1,000 14 184(f) Driving in any manner that would be dangerous Rs 1,000 15 186 Driving when mentally or physically unfit 50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan) 16 190(2) Violating air and noise pollution 50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan) 17 192 Using vehicle without registration Rs 2,000 18 180 Allowing person to drive vehicle without valid/proper DL Rs 2,500 19 181 Driving vehicle without valid DL Rs 2,500 20 194B(1) Driver or passenger without seat belt Rs 500 21 194C More than one pillion rider on two-wheeler Rs 500 22 194D Driving without helmet Rs 500 23 194E Not providing way for emergency vehicles Rs 5,000 24 196 Plying without insurance Rs 1,000 25 192-A Using vehicle without permit Rs 5,000 26 194(1) Driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight (overloading) Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000 per tonne of excess load