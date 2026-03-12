Great news for vehicle owners in Odisha! Pay challan in National Lok Adalat, get relief from heavy fines
Bhubaneswar: Great news for the vehicle owners in Odisha as they will now get relief from heavy fines when pay challan in National Lok Adalat, informed the Commerce and Transport Department.
In a notification the department said that in order to facilitate disposal of eligible pending traffic challan matters during National Lok Adalat, 2026 and to streamline prosecution action, the Government of Odisha in Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department hereby issues the following order namely:
- Short title and commencement: These orders may be called as Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department orders for disposal of eligible traffic challan matters in National Lok Adalat, 2026 and shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Odisha Gazette and shall be applicable for upcoming National Lok Adalats and related sittings or camps organised for the said Lok Adalats.
- Applicability (eligible challans or PRs): These orders shall apply to all pending traffic challans involving offences as specified in Annexure 1 irrespective of the date of commission of the offence, in respect of which the challan amount remains unpaid on the date of opting for settlement.
- Mode of disposal:
- The aforementioned traffic challans matters may be taken up in National Lok Adalat, subject to the violator’s consent, and disposed of upon Page 1 of 5 payment of the reduced compoundable amount as mentioned against the offences specified in Annexure 1 through the designated compounding counters or help-desk at the Lok Adalat venue or through the e-challan portal as notified by the Government; and
- Where the traffic challan is compounded in the manner as mentioned in sub-order (i), no prosecution report shall be submitted to court and if already submitted, the same shall be withdrawn, as the case may be.
|Sl. No.
|Section (MV Act, 1988)
|Offence/Description
|Amount payable under settlement/compounding
|1
|177
|General Offence
|50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
|2
|177
|A Rules of Driving regulation violation
|Rs 500
|3
|178
|Travel without ticket (Sec. 3(b))
|50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
|4
|179(1)
|Disobedience of order of authorities
|50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
|5
|179(2)
|Refuse to supply information wilfully
|50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
|6
|182-B
|Oversized vehicles
|Rs 5,000
|7
|183(i)
|Driving LMV with excess speed
|Rs 1,000
|8
|183(ii)
|Driving HMV/MMV passenger with excess speed
|Rs 2,000
|9
|184(a)
|Jumping red light
|Rs 1,000
|10
|184(b)
|Violating stop sign
|Rs 1,000
|11
|184(c)
|Using mobile phone while driving
|Rs 1,000
|12
|184(d)
|Overtaking at no overtaking zone
|Rs 1,000
|13
|184(e)
|Driving against flow of traffic
|Rs 1,000
|14
|184(f)
|Driving in any manner that would be dangerous
|Rs 1,000
|15
|186
|Driving when mentally or physically unfit
|50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
|16
|190(2)
|Violating air and noise pollution
|50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
|17
|192
|Using vehicle without registration
|Rs 2,000
|18
|180
|Allowing person to drive vehicle without valid/proper DL
|Rs 2,500
|19
|181
|Driving vehicle without valid DL
|Rs 2,500
|20
|194B(1)
|Driver or passenger without seat belt
|Rs 500
|21
|194C
|More than one pillion rider on two-wheeler
|Rs 500
|22
|194D
|Driving without helmet
|Rs 500
|23
|194E
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles
|Rs 5,000
|24
|196
|Plying without insurance
|Rs 1,000
|25
|192-A
|Using vehicle without permit
|Rs 5,000
|26
|194(1)
|Driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight (overloading)
|Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000 per tonne of excess load