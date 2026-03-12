Great news for vehicle owners in Odisha! Pay challan in National Lok Adalat, get relief from heavy fines

By Subadh Nayak
one-time settlement for pending traffic challans

Bhubaneswar: Great news for the vehicle owners in Odisha as they will now get relief from heavy fines when pay challan in National Lok Adalat, informed the Commerce and Transport Department.

In a notification the department said that in order to facilitate disposal of eligible pending traffic challan matters during National Lok Adalat, 2026 and to streamline prosecution action, the Government of Odisha in Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department hereby issues the following order namely:

  1. Short title and commencement: These orders may be called as Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department orders for disposal of eligible traffic challan matters in National Lok Adalat, 2026 and shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Odisha Gazette and shall be applicable for upcoming National Lok Adalats and related sittings or camps organised for the said Lok Adalats.
  2. Applicability (eligible challans or PRs): These orders shall apply to all pending traffic challans involving offences as specified in Annexure 1 irrespective of the date of commission of the offence, in respect of which the challan amount remains unpaid on the date of opting for settlement.
  3. Mode of disposal:

  • The aforementioned traffic challans matters may be taken up in National Lok Adalat, subject to the violator’s consent, and disposed of upon Page 1 of 5 payment of the reduced compoundable amount as mentioned against the offences specified in Annexure 1 through the designated compounding counters or help-desk at the Lok Adalat venue or through the e-challan portal as notified by the Government; and
  • Where the traffic challan is compounded in the manner as mentioned in sub-order (i), no prosecution report shall be submitted to court and if already submitted, the same shall be withdrawn, as the case may be.
Sl. No.Section (MV Act, 1988)Offence/DescriptionAmount payable under settlement/compounding
1177General Offence50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
2177A Rules of Driving regulation violationRs 500
3178Travel without ticket (Sec. 3(b))50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
4179(1)Disobedience of order of authorities50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
5179(2)Refuse to supply information wilfully50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
6182-BOversized vehiclesRs 5,000
7183(i)Driving LMV with excess speedRs 1,000
8183(ii)Driving HMV/MMV passenger with excess speedRs 2,000
9184(a)Jumping red lightRs 1,000
10184(b)Violating stop signRs 1,000
11184(c)Using mobile phone while drivingRs 1,000
12184(d)Overtaking at no overtaking zoneRs 1,000
13184(e)Driving against flow of trafficRs 1,000
14184(f)Driving in any manner that would be dangerousRs 1,000
15186Driving when mentally or physically unfit50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
16190(2)Violating air and noise pollution50% of penalty prescribed under MV Act (as reflected in challan)
17192Using vehicle without registrationRs 2,000
18180Allowing person to drive vehicle without valid/proper DLRs 2,500
19181Driving vehicle without valid DLRs 2,500
20194B(1)Driver or passenger without seat beltRs 500
21194CMore than one pillion rider on two-wheelerRs 500
22194DDriving without helmetRs 500
23194ENot providing way for emergency vehiclesRs 5,000
24196Plying without insuranceRs 1,000
25192-AUsing vehicle without permitRs 5,000
26194(1)Driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight (overloading)Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000 per tonne of excess load
