Grant of leave restricted for Govt officials in Odisha till June 30

Bhubaneswar: In view of the formation of the new government in Odisha there will be a lot of activities at different levels of the Government. In view of this no Govt officials shall be allowed to avail leave or permission to leave the Headquarter, until June 30. It was notified by the General Administration Department of Govt of Odisha on Tuesday.

The Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held on June 12 and with the assumption of changes by the new Govt, there will be a lot of activities at different levels of the Govt.

In view of this, it is imperative that all Govt officials should remain available in their respective Headquarters to attend to any urgent assignments that may emerge in the coming days, said the Govt notice.

And hence, no govt official shall be allowed to avail leave or permission to leave the Headquarters, even on public holidays until June 30. Of course, they can avail leave on Health grounds, the letter also said.

Also read: Old women from Kendrapara district miss Ex Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik