Grandmother dies in wall collapse due to continous rain in Subarnapur

Subarnapur: A grandmother was killed and two others sustain injuries after a mud wall of the house collapsed onto them at Saharapali village under Lachipur police limits of Subarnapur district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Surubali Dipa of the same village.

Reports say, Surubali along with her grand-daughters were sleeping in their room. Following heavy rainfall overnight, the wall of the Kutcha (mud) room collapsed and Surubali died on the spot.

On hearing them screaming , neighbours rushed in and managed to remove the debris. They rescued 22-year-old Bobby Dip and 2-year-old grand-daughter and rushed them to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir for medical aid.