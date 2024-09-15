Grandmother dies in wall collapse due to continous rain in Subarnapur

By Abhilasha
wall collapse

Subarnapur: A grandmother was killed and two others sustain injuries after a mud wall of the house collapsed onto them at Saharapali village under Lachipur police limits of Subarnapur district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Surubali Dipa of the same village.

Reports say, Surubali along with her grand-daughters were sleeping in their room. Following heavy rainfall overnight, the wall of the Kutcha (mud) room collapsed and Surubali died on the spot.

On hearing them screaming , neighbours rushed in and managed to remove the debris. They rescued 22-year-old Bobby Dip and 2-year-old grand-daughter and rushed them to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir for medical aid.

Also Read: Wall Collapses In Sonepur Of Odisha, 5 Critically Injured Rushed To Hospital

 

You might also like

Subhadra Yojana: Beneficiaries receive Re 1 in bank accounts during DBT Testing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat trains, Odisha gets two new…

Subhadra Yojana: 10,000 Padyatras organised across Odisha

Deep depression to trigger extremely heavy rain in Odisha, Orange warning issued to…