Grandmother dies after seeing dead body of grandson in Balangir

Balangir: In a tragic, rare and emotional incident a grandmother died after seeing dead body of her grandson in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Shuktel Displaced Rehabilitation Colony on the outskirts of Balangir town.

The deceased grandmother has been identified as Sumita Khuas and the deceased grandson has been identified as Suman Khuas.

As per information, a minor boy, Suman, was admitted to the Bhimbhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir after he fell ill. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness while undergoing treatment. Following his death, the family members took his body to their residence.

The grandmother, upon seeing her grandson’s body, was overcome with grief and couldn’t bear the loss. She died on the spot, reportedly due to emotional shock.

In a poignant scene, the bodies of the grandmother and the minor boy were cremated together in the same pyre. This rare and tragic incident has left the residents of Balangir in shock, with many expressing their condolences and discussing the emotional scene.

A pall of gloom has descended over the town, with locals mourning the loss of the young boy and his grandmother.