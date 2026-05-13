Govt vehicles to be converted into EVs: Odisha Transport Minister

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has urged people to increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) following an appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the current global situation and the need to reduce fuel consumption.

Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena appealed to citizens to adopt EVs on a larger scale and said the state government is promoting cleaner and cost-effective transport options. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called upon people to reduce unnecessary fuel use to help protect the country’s economy amid tensions in West Asia.

The minister said people should minimise the use of petrol and diesel vehicles wherever possible and give importance to work-from-home practices to cut down fuel consumption. He added that vehicles used in government offices will gradually be converted into EVs.

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Jena further informed that subsidies for electric vehicles have been extended till 2028 to encourage more buyers. He also welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy, saying it sends a positive message on fuel conservation.

The transport Minister further said he too would take steps to reduce vehicle usage and claimed that instead of using multiple pilot vehicles, only one would be used. He also stated that he would travel government buses.