Govt prepared for possible cyclone: Odisha Revenue Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is fully prepared for the possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday while urging the public not to panic.

Speaking to the newsmen about the preparedness, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said, “Usually, low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal formed between three months i.e October, November and December due to which Odisha witness cyclonic storm and flood-like situation. As predicted by the IMD, a fresh cyclonic storm will have impact on Odisha by October 28-29. However, the state government has taken proactive measures to tackle any eventuality arising from the developing weather system.”

“Collectors of all the districts which are likely to be affected by the possible cyclone have been alerted and all the relief centres have been kept ready and if required people would be shifted there. Besides, arrangements also have been made to provide both dry and cooked food to the people would be shifted to the relief centres,” he added.

The Minister further said, “The health department also has been directed to stay alert and all sorts of medicines needed during this time also have been stored in the health centres. The department also has been asked to prepare the database of the expectant mothers who are likely to give delivery during this time and make arrangement for their smooth delivery. Besides, the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department also is kept ready to deal with any adverse situation.”

“As a whole, the State government is fully ready with planning in advance and planning in details,” the Minister assured.