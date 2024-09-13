Govt officials in Odisha asked not to leave Headquarters for 3 days

By Subadh Nayak
govt officials asked not to leave district headquarters

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday asked the government officials not to leave their respective Headquarters for next three days.

Ghasiram Murmu, the Additional Secretary to Government, wrote a letter to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries, all Departments of the government and all the heads of departments and informed them about the restriction on absence of the officials from the headquarters.

“I am directed to say that in view of administrative exigencies, no government officials shall be allowed to leave the District Headquarters during the government holidays from 14.09.2024 to 16.09.2024. if required, the officials shall report to the Office on short notice,” said Murmu’s letter.

Also Read: All Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow In This District Of Odisha
You might also like

Bhubaneswar engineering student falls from college hostel, dies

Yi Bhubaneswar celebrates Yuva Utsav-2024

Traveling in reserved coaches illegally? Beware, RPF arrests 57 people while checking

Street food vendors in Bhubaneswar are now to follow these guidelines; check details