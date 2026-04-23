Govt jobs are not just livelihood but a unique opportunity to serve people: Odisha CM

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Bhubaneswar: Government jobs are not just a livelihood, but a unique opportunity to serve the people, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited people on the occasion of the 15th Nijukti Mela today.

It is worth noting that a total of 4623 candidates from 7 departments were given appointment letters during the recruitment fair held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today.

Of the total 4623, as many as 4113 people from the School and Mass Education Department, 154 people from the Forest Environment and Climate Change Department, 143 people from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, 77 people from the Steel and Mining Department, 70 people from the Fisheries and Livestock Development Department, 52 people from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department and 14 people from the Skill Development and Technology Department received appointment letters.

Congratulating the newly recruited people, the Chief Minister said that government officers and employees are the real face of the government in governance and administration. Our goal is to reach the last category of people with government facilities. Now the common people are feeling that this government is truly the people’s government. If you carry this feeling forward, there will be dignity in government jobs and you will be the trust of the people, he said.

Speaking about the employment of youth in the state, the Chief Minister said that from June 2024 till today, 44,082 people have been given employment in government jobs and 92,000 in the private sector.

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Expressing hope that the newly recruited people will discharge their duties with full efficiency, duty, dedication and cleanliness for the welfare of the big ones of the state, he gave them the following 5 suggestions to follow in the workplace.

Always stay away from corruption as the government is adopting zero tolerance against corruption. In a democracy, the people are God and the voice of the people is the voice of God. Therefore, they will listen to the people’s voices at their own level with harmony and try to resolve them. While performing the work, one’s own ideological views should not be a hindrance. One should perform one’s duties as per the government’s policy. Punctuality – One should perform the work within the specified time. Demonstrate polite and courteous communication and behavior in the workplace. Otherwise, there is a risk of discrediting oneself and the government.

Finally, the Chief Minister wished the newly appointed a bright future and asked them to adopt a zero tolerance policy against corruption and respectful treatment towards women as an integral part of their work style.

Among others Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Fisheries and Livestock Development and MSME Minister Gokulanand Malik, Forest Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampada Chandra Swain were present.