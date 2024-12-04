Govt accelerates pace of Paddy procurement in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The paddy procurement process is in full swing in the state during the current kharif season. At present, paddy procurement is going on in Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Kalahandi and Balangir districts.

The procurement of paddy will be started in other districts in due course in a phased manner. For this, extensive preparations are underway in the respective districts.

Apart from this, the registered farmers are being given related information and tokens are being issued.

Of the 803 mandis in these five districts, 197 are in Bargarh district, 78 in Nuapada, 129 in Sambalpur, 223 in Kalahandi and 176 in Balangir district.

Nodal officers appointed in each mandi are closely monitoring the paddy procurement process and checking the procurement process. In addition, minimum facilities are being provided in the mandis for the farmers.

The officials concerned are in vigil as the government has taken step to credit the MSP to their account within 48 hours. For this, the Civil Supply Department is taking extensive steps and taking prompt action in this regard. It is to be noted that the State Government is taking various useful steps for the all-round development of the farmers.