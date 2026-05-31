Governor appoints IPS Ananya Awasthi as First Woman ADC of Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has appointed IPS officer Ananya Awasthi as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor, making her the first woman to serve in the prestigious position.

A formal induction ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan on Sunday, where Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati welcomed Awasthi to her new assignment as the Police ADC. Senior officials of the Governor’s Secretariat were present on the occasion.

Prior to her appointment, Awasthi was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), UPD, Cuttack.

As the first woman to serve as ADC to the Governor of Odisha, her appointment marks a significant milestone for women in public service.

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She succeeds IPS officer Kuldeep Meena, who previously served as the Police ADC to the Governor.

The Governor of Odisha is assisted by two Aides-de-Camp—one from the Indian Navy and the other from the Odisha Police. While Ananya Awasthi will serve as the Police ADC, Lieutenant Harshit Deo of the Indian Navy will continue as the Naval ADC to the Governor.

The ADC plays an important role in assisting the Governor during official engagements, ceremonial functions, and other protocol-related duties.