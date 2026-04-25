Gopalpur Sudhir Patra murder: Police Take 5 Accused on 3-Day Remand; New Twist Emerges

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Berhampur: Gopalpur police on Friday took five of the nine accused arrested in the murder of land trader Sudhir Patra on a three-day remand, hoping to unravel the real motive behind the killing.

Police had sought remand of seven accused, but the court granted custody of Kalu Charan Pradhan, Narayan Pradhan, Ashish Mahapatra, Surya Pratap Singh, and Jitun Polai. They were taken from Berhampur Circle Jail for interrogation.

New details have surface in the case. Initial reports suggested a property dispute, but fresh revelations indicate the murder may be linked to an inter-caste relationship.

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Investigators suspect Sudhir Patra was killed because he opposed the accused girl’s marriage to a boy from a different caste. The girl allegedly conspired with her lover to carry out the murder.

Even after the arrests, several questions remain unanswered. If the family had agreed to pay money, why was Patra still killed? Is there a ‘silent mastermind’ behind the murder?