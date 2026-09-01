Gopalpur Industrial Park Set for ₹65,400 Crore Investment Boost

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A cluster of clean-energy and manufacturing projects is taking shape at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha’s Ganjam district, where the investment pipeline has crossed ₹65,400 crore. The scale of proposed and announced projects is positioning the industrial park as an important destination for green-energy equipment and advanced manufacturing in eastern India.

The nearly 2,970-acre industrial park is being developed by Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd (TSSEZL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. Its investment portfolio spans green hydrogen, renewable-energy equipment, speciality chemicals, tyres, mineral processing and food processing.

One of the more recent developments involves green ammonia. The Odisha government, Japan-based IHI Corporation, ACME Group and TSSEZL have signed a memorandum of cooperation for a project that will include a 0.4 million tonne per annum Green Ammonia plant and a jetty-less floating terminal at Gopalpur Industrial Park.

The proposed facility adds another clean-energy component to an industrial base that is already attracting renewable-energy companies.

Renewable-energy equipment manufacturing is also set to become a larger part of Gopalpur’s industrial mix.

TSSEZL and Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd have signed a binding land transfer agreement for a proposed ₹10,000-crore project. The facility will manufacture solar ingots and wafers, adding capacity to India’s clean-energy manufacturing ecosystem.

The project is expected to further strengthen Gopalpur’s role as a manufacturing location for renewable-energy equipment.

Several other companies have already established projects or announced plans at the industrial park. The list includes Avaada GreenH2, Ocior Energy, Hygenco, Saatvik Solar Industries, World Green Energy, SRF Ltd, ATC Tires and Tata Steel.

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The development of the park has also been supported by infrastructure projects undertaken by the Odisha government.

TSSEZL Managing Director Manikanta Naik said government-led work to improve power and water supplies had helped advance the company’s plans for Gopalpur. He said TSSEZL’s broader objective is to develop the industrial park into a globally competitive destination, backed by high-quality infrastructure and an ecosystem that is attractive to investors.

The park has been designed to accommodate businesses operating under both the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) frameworks.

Its existing infrastructure includes internal roads, power and water networks, drainage systems, environmental clearances and multi-modal connectivity.

Gopalpur receives Smart Industrial Park recognition:

The industrial park’s infrastructure has also received industry recognition. Gopalpur Industrial Park was awarded the ‘Smart Industrial Park’ honour by Maritime Gateway for excellence in industrial infrastructure and innovation.

The award was presented at the Smart Logistics Summit & Awards 2026 in Bhubaneswar.

With projects spread across clean energy, renewable-energy equipment and other industrial segments, the investment pipeline is expected to support both direct and indirect employment. The developments also strengthen Odisha’s efforts to attract low-carbon manufacturing and build a broader green industrial ecosystem.